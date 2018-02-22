Cinemark theaters bag ban begins Thursday

Cinemark will no longer allow large bags into movie theaters beginning Thursday, Feb. 22.

The theater chain said the ban is part of an effort to enhance safety and security for guests and employees.

All bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will no longer be allowed in theaters, according to the company. Medical equipment bags and diaper bags will be an exception.

The national theater company operates several theaters throughout Northeast Ohio:

Cinemark Carnation Cinema 5, Alliance

Cinemark 10, Aurora

Cinemark Tinseltown, Boardman

Cinemark Cuyahoga Falls and XD, Cuyahoga Falls

Cinemark at Macedonia, Macedonia

Cinemark Movies 10, North Canton

Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD, North Canton

Cinemark Stadium, Sandusky

Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall, Strongsville

Cinemark at Valley View and VD, Valley View

Cinemark Movies 10, Wooster

Cinemark reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theater.

Click here for a complete list of theaters.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.