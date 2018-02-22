It's National Margarita Day 2018: Here are the 9 best places to get the drink in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
National Margarita Day is Feb. 22, and Clevelanders don't have to travel south of the border to get the infamous tequila, triple sec and lime drink.
- Barroco has two locations: In Lakewood and Cleveland's Larchmere neighborhood.
- Momocho has an extensive list of tequilas and varieties of margaritas.
- El Torito Taqueria Bar at 1572 West 117th Street not only serves margaritas and Mexican food, but dishes from South America as well.
- Bakersfield in Ohio City is known for the pineapple margaritas.
- Chef Eric Williams opened El Carnicero after owning Momocho for years. There are several unusual margaritas to order including red bell pepper, hibiscus flower and spicy mango.
- Barrio has several Northeast Ohio locations. Other than the traditional margartia, other flavors include strawberry, peach, mango, and jalapeno.
- Villa Y Zapata in Cleveland has strong margaritas that are not made from a mix.
- El Jalapeno's on West 117th Street has two margarita size options: 17 ounces or a 42 ounce monster. The drinks can be ordered frozen or on the rocks.
