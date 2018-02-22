It's National Margarita Day 2018: Here are the 9 best places to - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

It's National Margarita Day 2018: Here are the 9 best places to get the drink in Cleveland

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

National Margarita Day is Feb. 22, and Clevelanders don't have to travel south of the border to get the infamous tequila, triple sec and lime drink. 

  • Barroco has two locations: In Lakewood and Cleveland's Larchmere neighborhood.

A post shared by Barroco (@barrocogrill) on

  • Momocho has an extensive list of tequilas and varieties of margaritas. 
  • El Torito Taqueria Bar at 1572 West 117th Street not only serves margaritas and Mexican food, but dishes from South America as well.
  • Bakersfield in Ohio City is known for the pineapple margaritas.
  • Chef Eric Williams opened El Carnicero after owning Momocho for years. There are several unusual margaritas to order including red bell pepper, hibiscus flower and spicy mango.
  • Barrio has several Northeast Ohio locations. Other than the traditional margartia, other flavors include strawberry, peach, mango, and jalapeno.
  • Villa Y Zapata in Cleveland has strong margaritas that are not made from a mix.
  • El Jalapeno's on West 117th Street has two margarita size options: 17 ounces or a 42 ounce monster. The drinks can be ordered frozen or on the rocks.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly