Man pleaded not guilty to groping two women on an airplane

A 58-year-old man was arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning, accused of touching two female passengers on an airplane.

Police say Gregory Carroll was flying from Charlotte North Carolina to Cleveland on Tuesday when he groped the women who sat on either side of him.

Carroll, of Cleveland, pleaded not guilty to two charges of gross sexual imposition.

He will be back in court on March 2.

