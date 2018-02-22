Cuyahoga County ME identifies man found burning in trash pile

The man found burning in a pile of trash on the city's east side Saturday evening has now been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the victim is Leroy Speed, 27. His cause of death remains under investigation.

Cleveland firefighters were called to the home in the 9100 block of Laisy Avenue around 8:47 p.m. Saturday for an open fire in the yard.

When they arrived, firefighters found the victim burning in the fire. Speed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Speed's body had signs of trauma and a possible gunshot wound.

There are no arrests.

