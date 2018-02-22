Streetsboro, Strongsville and other local schools warn of vague 'SHS' shooting threat

Several local police departments and school districts are on alert after a vague threat made on social media referencing "SHS."

Some in Northeast Ohio interpreted "SHS" as Strongsville High School or Streetsboro High School.

Officials from both areas said they are aware of the threats, but it's not believed that the threat pertains to any Northeast Ohio school.

Even though the threats aren't belived to be credible in Northeast Ohio, both school districts enacted additional security measures for the school day Thursday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.