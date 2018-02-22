North Randall police officer dies in car crash

A 33-year-old North Randall officer was killed in a single car accident on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police say Officer Herschell Whitfield was driving his personal car when he crashed on Steelyard Drive.

EMS transported Officer Whitfield to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died several hours later.

According to Facebook, Officer Whitfield was an Army veteran and was planning on getting married this October.

Cleveland 19 News has reached out to the North Randall police department for a statement.

