Parents, students seek potential safety solutions in the event of an active shooter situation

Since the most recent mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla., parents and students across the country have been trying to come up with a solution to make the school environment safer.

President Donald Trump met with students and family members impacted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday. The president suggested arming certain educators with a gun.

If assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who died while saving students from gunfire, was armed, "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it," President Trump said.

....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Other solutions include the "JustinKase," a device developed by a teenager that secures the door to the door frame to prevent it from being opened.

When this teen noticed a major flaw in his school’s active-shooter emergency plan, he devised a solution in his metal shop class https://t.co/k0V51yDYHp pic.twitter.com/0yDyImtMbH — CNN International (@cnni) February 21, 2018

A company in Stow is manufacturing lightweight bulletproof vests that fit inside a laptop bag and a child's backpack.

One aunt is even sharing her advice on Facebook on what she did for her nieces to make sure they have something with them at all times that could potentially keep them safe.

The woman's post has gone viral and has over 1.4 million shares on Facebook as of Thursday morning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.