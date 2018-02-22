Police: Drunken driver loses control and drives into Parma living room

Police say a drunken driver lost control of his car and crashed into a living room early Thursday morning.

According to Parma police, the 21-year-old North Ridgeville man was on Twin Lakes Drive around 12:48 a..m., when he skidded off the road and into a home in the 8300 block of Thornton Drive.

David Pashkovskiy's 2010 Honda Insight ended up partially inside the living room. None of the residents were injured.

The crash caused substantial damage to the home and also severed a natural gas line.

Pashkovskiy is charged with OVI and other traffic charges.

Two passengers in his car had fled the scene, but were later found by officers.

