Collision Bend Brewing Company currently in first place for Best Brewpub

Collision Bend Brewing Company is currently in first place for Best Brewpub in the USA Today Readers' Choice contest.

The brewpub opened in 2017 and is in the East Bank of the Flats.

According to the Collision Bend website many of the brewing and food ingredients are from Northeast Ohio.

Collision Bend currently offers 14 different beers from its tap list, each beer is locally brewed.

The beer menu changes with the weather.

"Head here for a drink and dinner on the patio with a group of friends. Order as many apps as you can," Regina S posted on Yelp.

The food menu features pizza, tacos, tofu, salads and many other options.

The brewpub also has "Brunch on the River."

"Definitely check this out as something a little classier in the Flats," Cara B. posted on Yelp.

There are 24 days left to vote in the contest.

Cleveland is also up for the Best Beer Scene in the country.

The Nosferatu Imperial Red Ale from Great Lakes Brewing Company is up for Best Beer Label.

In three weeks voters will find out if Bar Symon won the Best Airport Bar award.

