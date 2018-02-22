Honey Hut Ice Cream announces reopening dates for 3 locations - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Honey Hut Ice Cream announces reopening dates for 3 locations

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Honey Hut Ice Cream has announced reopening dates for three of its locations.

The Brecksville location reopens on March 1, the Brunswick location reopens on March 15 and the Old Brooklyn location reopens on March 17.

There is no word at this time when the Parma location and the Solon location will reopen.

The Honey Hut website lists the menu for each of its locations. 

Honey Hut was founded in 1974.

