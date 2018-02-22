Akron dad gets probation for accidentally shooting daughter

An Akron father was sentenced to three years probation Thursday afternoon, for the accidental shooting of his two-year-old daughter.

Dexter Brooks was unloading his gun last September inside his Dunbar Drive home in Akron when it went off, striking Nyla Brooks in the head.

Police say the bullet went through a staircase and bathroom before hitting Nyla.

Nyla is still recovering from her serious injuries. Nyla's mom, Jackie Hassoun, has had to quit her jobs to help Nyla and the family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Brooks pleaded guilty to child endangering in January.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jason Wells also gave Brooks 36 months in prison, but suspended that part of the sentence.

