Medicaid recipients may soon be forced to get jobs

People using Medicaid could soon lose coverage if they aren't employed.

Talks on this proposal originally started in November and would require those who have coverage to have at least a part-time job or some engagement with the community.

This of course was sparked when the Center for Medicare and Medicaid coverage announced they would allow individual states to make the call on whether they would implement this new requirement or not.

Former Ohio Medicaid director, John Corlett said it's something that needs to be looked at carefully before the decision is made.

"We're sort of looking at in three lenses. Does it result in less people having coverage? Do people lose their healthcare coverage? Does it cost the state more money to implement it. In other states they've tried it and they've spent hundreds of millions of dollars to implement these new laws. So they cover less people for more money. Lastly, what's the impact on people's health?," Corlett said.

