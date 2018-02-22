Join Shelby Miller as she trains for the Cleveland Marathon - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Join Shelby Miller as she trains for the Cleveland Marathon

Posted by Shelby Miller, Cleveland 19 reporter
Last year, I ran the full marathon - 26.2 miles! It was exciting, motivating and fulfilling, but it was also grueling, tiring and gritty.
We are 13 weeks away from the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon!

I'm excited and honored to say I was asked to be an official Cleveland Marathon race ambassador this year, which means I'm back blogging my training journey weekly now through race day. 

Last year, I ran the full marathon - 26.2 miles! It was exciting, motivating and fulfilling, but it was also grueling, tiring and gritty.

With so much going on in life this winter/spring, I knew it'd be really tough to fit in the long runs necessary to train for a full marathon, so I decided to dial it back and sign up for the half marathon this year. 

This will be my tenth half marathon! I have one goal: set a new personal record. My fastest time for a half marathon is 1:47:41. This May, my goal is to beat that! 

Half marathon training is 12 weeks long, which means my training plan starts Monday. I plan on using the Hal Higdon Half Marathon Intermediate 1 Plan and supplement the shorter runs with weight training, which helped me a ton during last year's marathon training. 

If you want to run in this year's marathon series, there's still plenty of time to sign up! In fact, as an ambassador, I have one free entry to giveaway! If you're interested, follow me on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram, and comment on a Cleveland Marathon giveaway post. The entry is good for all races, including the 1 mile fun run, 5K, 8K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon. I'll draw a winner randomly Sunday. 

