Join Shelby Miller as she trains for the Cleveland Marathon

We are 13 weeks away from the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon!

I'm excited and honored to say I was asked to be an official Cleveland Marathon race ambassador this year, which means I'm back blogging my training journey weekly now through race day.

Last year, I ran the full marathon - 26.2 miles! It was exciting, motivating and fulfilling, but it was also grueling, tiring and gritty.

With so much going on in life this winter/spring, I knew it'd be really tough to fit in the long runs necessary to train for a full marathon, so I decided to dial it back and sign up for the half marathon this year.

This will be my tenth half marathon! I have one goal: set a new personal record. My fastest time for a half marathon is 1:47:41. This May, my goal is to beat that!

Half marathon training is 12 weeks long, which means my training plan starts Monday. I plan on using the Hal Higdon Half Marathon Intermediate 1 Plan and supplement the shorter runs with weight training, which helped me a ton during last year's marathon training.

If you want to run in this year's marathon series, there's still plenty of time to sign up!

