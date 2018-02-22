Great Lakes Brewing Co. garners national attention with biting art

Great Lakes Brewing Company is making headlines with a ghastly ghoul -- Nosferatu.

The fictional vampire, who first reared its fangs in a 1922 silent thriller, was the inspiration behind the local beer that shares the same name.

Nosferatu Imperial Red Ale, a ruby red brew made with roasted malts and a bitter bite of hops, got USA TODAY's attention with its horrific label.

That's right, Nosferatu is up for the national newspaper's "Best Beer Label" Readers' Choice award.

Want to help the local brewery score a win? Vote here.

