Cleveland gas leak sparks multi-street shutdown, hospitalization

Cleveland police and fire crews have convened on the city's East Side due to a widespread gas leak, which has triggered a multi-street shutdown.

According to Dominion East Ohio Gas, a major gas leak erupted due to an unknown incident Thursday evening.

Gas crews arrived, and one worker fell unconscious and was rescued by his team.

The worker suffered gas inhalation and was taken to University Hospitals.

No evacuations have been announced.

Cleveland fire crews have blocked off East 84th to East 88th Street.

