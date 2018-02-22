14-year-old run over in Cleveland during police chase suffers critical head trauma

A 14-year-old was struck by a car during a police chase in Cleveland Thursday night.

East Cleveland officers were chasing a suspect when the pursuit poured over into Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Eddy Road and St. Clair Avenue.

The teen suffered critical head trauma in the accident, and was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

