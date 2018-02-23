Larry Nance Jr. will wear his father's retired No. 22 jersey with Cavs

Larry Nance Jr. will have the opportunity to switch from the No. 24 jersey to his father's retired No. 22 jersey starting next week.

He previously said he was excited just to be able to play underneath his dad's number as it hung from the rafters at the Q, but he announced Thursday night that the NBA has agreed to allow him to switch jersey numbers.

"I'm thrilled," Nance Jr. said. "I've been wearing No. 22 for my whole life and to be able to wear it for the Cleveland Cavaliers is beyond a dream come true."

A team spokesman said the NBA understood the circumstances surrounding the number and its significance to the Nance family and agreed the change should take place.

The younger Nance surprised his father and wore his No. 22 Phoenix jersey last weekend during the dunk contest at the All-Star Game.

Nance Sr. spent eight seasons with the Cavs. His No. 22 jersey has been retired in Cleveland since 1995.

