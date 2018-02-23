Northeast Ohio weather: Rain in play through early Sunday

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The latest storm will be lifting out of the Southern Plains will track well west of us Saturday and Saturday night. Alot of moisture is building in and this will mean some impressive rain amounts in Ohio this weekend. Light rain is in the forecast along the lakeshore counties Saturday. The rain will get heavier and last longer the further south you go. The main slug of moisture arrives Saturday night. Heavy rain is in the forecast with over inch of rain in spots. This will most definitely lead to flooding concerns by Sunday morning. The cold front tracks through early Sunday morning. The rain will end and the sky will rapidly clear. It will be windy. I still think we can spike up to around 60 degrees for a high on Sunday even though we will be behind the cold front.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.