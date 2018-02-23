Northeast Ohio weather: Wet pattern through the first half of the weekend

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A series of weak low pressure systems will move over the region through Sunday. High pressure will build into NE Ohio by early next week.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! You'll need your umbrella today. Rain will be moving in through the morning. The steadiest rain will be before 10:00 AM. However, some light rain may linger in spots through mid-afternoon.

Despite the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will be above average today.

9:00 AM: 48°, Noon: 53°, 5:00 PM: 54°

If you have plans on this Friday evening, plan for quiet and dry weather. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Wet Weekend Forecast:

Most of this weekend will feature at least a chance for rain.

South of I-76, we'll wake up to scattered rain showers on Saturday morning. It may take a few hours for the rain to reach the Cleveland metro area. Expect cloudy skies and on-again, off-again showers throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s by mid-to-late afternoon, so this will be a chilly rain. I do think we'll warm up Saturday night. We may be in the low 50s by the time you wake up on Sunday morning.

Rain will pick back up Saturday night into Sunday morning. We will dry out as the morning goes on. Expect decreasing clouds and windy conditions on Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Flood Threat:

At this time, the only counties in our viewing area that are under a *FLOOD WATCH* are Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Columbiana. In these locations, rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible through the weekend. The ground there is very saturated and water levels in local streams are high.

Other areas should keep a close watch on the forecast through the weekend, should any additional watches, warnings, or advisories be issued.

Looking Ahead:

We're still expecting a NICE start to next week.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 52°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 55°.

