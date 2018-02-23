President Trump cites video games, movies as factors in youth violence

During a listening session on Thursday, President Donald Trump said children are being molded by violence seen in popular video games and movies.

"I'm hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people's thoughts. And then you go the further step and that's the movies," says President Trump. "You see these movies that are so violent and yet a kid is able to see the movie if sex isn't involved, but killing is involved and maybe they have to put a rating system for that."

The president met with local leaders, law enforcement officers, and education officials to discuss methods to make schools safer.

Chris Grady, a survivor of the shooting that killed 17 students and faculty at a Florida high school, dismissed the president's remarks.

"I grew up playing video games, first-person shooter games, and I would never, ever dream of taking the lives of any of my peers," Grady told CNN.

Past studies show conflicting results regarding whether violent video games and movies play a role in real-life violence. An American Academy of Pediatrics study concluded that violent video game use leads to an increase in aggression, while reports from Western Michigan University and the Southern Economic Association show that gaming may actually decrease violence.

