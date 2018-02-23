Several Ohio schools close Friday because of violent threats

Reports of violent threats across the state have prompted several Ohio schools to cancel class on Friday for precautionary measures.

There has been an increase in threats since a gunman opened fire at a Florida high school, killing 17 students and faculty members.

Copycat school threats boil over following major shootings; how do we stop them?

Some Ohio schools decided to close campuses on Friday because of recent threats.

Due to an investigation into a potential threat, The Logan-Hocking School District will be closed on Friday 2-23. We will keep you updated. — LoganHockingSchools (@lh_news) February 23, 2018

The superintendent of the Licking Heights Local Schools said a district middle school is also closed Friday as police continue to investigate a threat.

Schools in Northeast Ohio have not canceled sessions because of the threats, but there have been an abundance of social media posts and phone calls to local schools threatening violence.

