Adopt-a-pet: 8-month-old Goldie needs a 'fur-ever' home

Goldie the 8-month-old golden retriever mix made his debut on Wake Up Cleveland Friday morning.

The energetic puppy is from the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Goldie is full of love and his tail was wagging during his television debut. He lived with two children, so Goldie is fine in a home with kids.

If you're interested in adopting Goldie or any of the other animals from the Cleveland APL, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

