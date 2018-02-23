WATCH LIVE: Verdict reached in the death penalty phase of the Alianna DeFreeze murder trial

After one day of deliberations, the jury in the murder trial of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze have reached a verdict for convicted murderer Christopher Whitaker.

He was found guilty last week on all 10 charges related to the kidnapping, raping, torture, and killing of young Alianna.

Now, the jury needs to decide if Whitaker deserves the death penalty or prison time.

Verdict deliberations began Thursday afternoon after closing arguments in the death penalty process concluded. The jury deliberated for approximately four hours Thursday before ending the day without reaching an agreement.

Whitaker took the stand during Thursday's hearing. He delivered a short, prepared statement expressing "remorse" and "regret" for his actions.

