Kirtland Elementary spreads message of hope with signs on campus

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Northeast Ohio elementary school is hoping to help students, staff, and families get through trying times with messages of love and hope scattered across school grounds.

Messages on campus at Kirtland Elementary School read "We're here for you" and "Be kind!"

The messages come after the high school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead, and a middle school student in Jackson Township, Ohio died from a self-inflicted gunshot sustained while in the school bathroom.

There has also been an increase copycat violent threats made to schools across Ohio and the country.

