Francisco Lindor bulks up for Cleveland Indians 2018 Spring Trai - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Francisco Lindor bulks up for Cleveland Indians 2018 Spring Training

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Friday is the Cleveland Indians first Spring Training game of the 2018 season, as they battle their foe from Ohio in Arizona.

The Indians' 2017 All-Star shortstop and Cleveland favorite, Francisco Lindor, showed up to Spring Training with a new look. 

He appears to be packing a lot more muscle at the start of the 2018 MLB season.

He says he didn't do anything different during the offseason to add on the extra muscle. He says it comes with age.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly