Francisco Lindor bulks up for Cleveland Indians 2018 Spring Training

Friday is the Cleveland Indians first Spring Training game of the 2018 season, as they battle their foe from Ohio in Arizona.

The Indians' 2017 All-Star shortstop and Cleveland favorite, Francisco Lindor, showed up to Spring Training with a new look.

He appears to be packing a lot more muscle at the start of the 2018 MLB season.

Francisco Lindor said he didn't change his winter routine much. Came into camp at 190 pounds. On looking bigger: "It has to do with age. I did the exact same thing I do every offseason. I work as hard as I can to get bigger, get stronger and become the best player I can be." pic.twitter.com/dRy7LqJRQk — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 19, 2018

He says he didn't do anything different during the offseason to add on the extra muscle. He says it comes with age.

