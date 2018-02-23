Cleveland Cooks: Fish Fry - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Fish Fry

It's Lenten season and that means fish fry's at Smokin’ Q’s!

Mango Tartar:

  • 1 cup mayo
  • ½ cup mango chutney
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1 tbsp chopped cilantro

Combine

Mango Chutney:

  • 2 cups diced mango
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 cups vinegar
  • ¼ cup diced red onion
  • 1 tsp chopped garlic
  • Pinch chili flakes (more if you want it more spicy)
  • Salt and pepper

Combine all in pan and reduce over medium heat until syrupy.  Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Coleslaw Dressing:

  • 1 cup mayo
  • ½ cup vinegar
  • 1 tbsp chopped tarragon
  • 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
  • Zest and juice 2 limes
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 1 tsp salt
  • Pinch black pepper

Combine all

Sweet + Krispy Breading:

  • 2 cups frosted flakes (pulsed in food processor)
  • 2 cups rice crispies (pulsed in food processor)
  • 3 cups panko bread crumbs
  • 2 tbsp black sesame seeds
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper

Combine all

