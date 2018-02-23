Akron man pleads guilty to shooting ex-girlfriend to death

Duane Lucas, the 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend last year pleaded guilty to her murder Friday.

In addition to admitting killing Brittany Littlejohn ,31, Lucas also pleaded to trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, domestic violence, having weapons under disability and possession of cocaine.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 2500 block of Romig Road on Feb. 21, 2017. When investigators arrived, they found Littlejohn on the outside patio with several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Akron Police arrested Lucas the next day. At the time of his arrest, Lucas had a bag containing a shirt and shoes which had the victim’s blood. There were several witnesses to the crime and Lucas’ DNA was on the gun used to shoot Littlejohn.

The heroin charges are related to an incident in 2016 where Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving Lucas. During their investigation, deputies discovered three bags of heroin as well as other drug paraphernalia in Lucas’ vehicle.

Lucas is facing life in prison.

He'll be sentenced on April 12.

