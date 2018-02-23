Mayor & Police Chief push to recruit more officers in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mayor & Police Chief push to recruit more officers in Cleveland

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Chief of Police Calvin Williams are continuing their push to get more people to apply to be officers with the police department.

Jackson and Williams made a video on Facebook Live on Friday and reminded people the city is hiring more officers to the force.

Cleveland police hiring 250 officers, recruiting in the city

The city anticipates 250 new officers will be hired in 2018.

The next two weeks feature three hiring events.

  • Feb. 24 (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.) 
    • Cudell Rec Center
    • 1910 West Boulevard 
  • Feb. 26 (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) 
    • Thurgood Marshall Rec Center
    • 8611 Hough Avenue
  • March 6 (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
    • Collinwood Rec Center
    • 16300 Lakeshore Boulevard

More information about the application process can be found here

