Reward offered for 48-year-old sex offender

Authorities are searching for a sex offender and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for his capture.

Fugitive John Fobel is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for being a violator at large with an underlying charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Fobel, 48, is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 210 pounds.

His last known address is the 10200 Block of Champion Ave, Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to John Fobel, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

