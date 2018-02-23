Survey shows only 1 in 6 people know how to do CPR

February is American Heart Month, heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the United States. (Source: Red Cross)

A Cleveland Clinic survey shows only 1 in 6 people know how to use the recommended technique of CPR.

February is American Heart Month, heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the United States.

The Cleveland Clinic officers CPR training, more information about classes can be found here.

The survey shows 87 percent of people think a heart attack and cardiac arrest is the same thing.

Cardiologist Dr. Steve Nissen said cardiac arrest is when the heart is beating wildly or not beating at all and there is no blood flow.

Dr. Nissen said a heart attack is when a coronary artery is blocked.

He said people often confuse heart attack symptoms with stroke symptoms.

Nissen said during a heart attack people will experience pain in the center of the chest, pain may go to the jaw and down both arms, people may also experience nausea or shortness of breath.

After calling 911, Nissen said taking 325 milligrams of Aspirin could help stop a heart attack in some cases.

The cardiologist said taking a nitroglycerin could also help someone if they are having a heart attack.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.