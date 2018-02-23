Lake County Captains will give away Omar Vizquel bobbleheads at game in August

The Lake County Captains will give away Omar Vizquel bobbleheads at a game in August. (Photo courtesy of the Lake County Captains)

According to the news release the first 1,500 fans in attendance for the game on Aug. 3 will get a bobblehead of the former Cleveland Indians shortstop.

Vizquel played for the Captains in 2003 and spent 11 years with the Indians.

A full list of promotions the team will have this season, can be found here.

During the season the Captains will also give away bobbleheads of Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer.

