It's warmer in Cleveland than it is at Spring Training

The temperature is currently higher in Cleveland than it is in Goodyear, Ariz., this is where the Indians are playing the Cincinnati Reds in the team's first Spring Training game of the 2018 season.

As of 4:29 p.m. on Feb. 23 Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said it is 61 degrees in Cleveland, the National Weather Service said it is 52 degrees in Goodyear.

Currently warmer in CLE than in Arizona. The @Indians have this whole spring training thing backwards. — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) February 23, 2018

Umpires just requested they turn on the lights here at Goodyear Ballpark. It's dark, overcast and a bit chilly in the desert. #Indians #SpringTraining — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWTAM) February 23, 2018

Sports anchor Nick Camino said the umpires requested they turn on the lights at the stadium. Camino is reporting at the game and said it is dark and overcast, he said it is a bit chilly in the desert.

More good news for people in the Cleveland area, Nicholas said he does not expect snow for the rest of February.

