FBI seeks help in identifying Grafton bank robbery suspect

Grafton police and the Cleveland Division of the FBI are investigating an armed robbery at the Chemical Bank on North Main Street.

The suspect walked into the bank at 10:55 a.m. and threatened tellers with a handgun. Then he went to the manager’s office, pointed a gun at her and ordered her out, according to police.

The suspect demanded large bills from tellers and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t fill the bags before he finished counting backwards from 30.

Once the money was handed over, the suspect left the building, possibly getting into a blue Ford Escape parked in a nearby driveway, witnesses told the FBI.

None of the bank employees were hurt.

Agents are asking for help in identifying this suspect.

If you have information, you can call in an anonymous tip to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400.

Reward money is available for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution

