Carlisle Township man accused of killing his wife

A Carlise Township man is accused of killing his wife.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office said around 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 officers responded to a 911 call on the 39000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Carlisle Township.

Investigators said the victim is 71-year-old Jeanne Johnson. The man accused of killing her is her husband, 72-year-old Lawrence Johnson.

Authorities said the suspect shot himself.

There is no known motive at this time, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said there did not appear to be any ongoing turmoil in the house.

The couple's son found his parents shot and called 911.

