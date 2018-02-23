Senator Portman’s office receives package containing white powder substance

The Columbus Police Department and investigators with the United States Capitol quickly responded to the scene. (Source: Raycom Media)

A suspicious package was sent to the office of Sen. Rob Portman on Friday.

Portman said the package contained a white powder substance.

The Columbus Police Department and investigators with the United States Capitol quickly responded to the scene.

Portman said initial testing shows the substance is not harmful, but they are waiting on the results of the complete investigation.

His office is taking every precaution to make sure everyone at his office is safe, according to the news release.

