Highland High student taken into custody after bringing orange-tipped air pistol to school

A Highland High School student was taken into custody on Friday after bringing a orange-tipped air pistol to school.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office said they received the call about the incident around 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Investigators said a student told the school's principal that another student may possibly be in possession of a gun.

Authorities said the school staff isolated the student and called the sheriff's office.

According to a news release from the Medina County Sheriff's Office, investigators took custody of the student.

Investigators said it was determined during the investigation the student did have in his possession an orange-tipped air pistol.

The student was taken to the Medina County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Authorities said at no time did the student show the air pistol or make threats to harm anyone.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is thankful someone alerted the principal about the situation.

Investigators want to remind people if you see or hear something, make sure to say something.

