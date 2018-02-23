Saint Ignatius student carjacked after lacrosse tryouts

A Saint Ignatius student was carjacked after lacrosse tryouts on Friday. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said surveillance video shows two suspects enter the parking lot on West 28th Street near Lorain Avenue.

Investigators said the video shows one of the suspects pulling the victim out of the car and throwing the student to the ground.

Authorities said video shows the other suspect get into the drivers seat.

Police said the suspects drove off out of the parking lot headed south on West 28th Street.

The student told police his phone was also stolen.

The Kia Sportage belongs to the victim's mother.

The victim told police he was sitting inside the car and sending an email on his phone before the suspects approached him.

