7-year-old girl among victims in triple shooting in Akron

A 7-year-old girl is one of the victims in a triple shooting in Akron.

The Akron Police Department said the incident happened on the 800 block of Hamlin Street around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the three victims were inside the car when shots were fired at them, the shots came from a car passing by.

Investigators said the victims are 22,19, and 7.

Authorities said two of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and one victim is in serious condition.

At this time there is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

