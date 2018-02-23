Warrant issued for McDonald's manager accused of shooting out drive-thru window

The Cleveland Police Department wants to talk to a McDonald's manager accused of shooting a gun out a drive-thru window. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department wants to talk to a McDonald's manager accused of shooting a gun out a drive-thru window.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 52-year-old Mark Fort.

According to a police report, the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 21 at the the McDonald's on St. Clair Avenue and East 152nd Street.

Investigators said Ford was the manager on duty.

Witnesses told police they went through the drive-thru to order a smoothie, and a man believed to be the manager handed it to them.

As they began to pull away, a woman in the backseat opened her water bottle, the report said.

The woman said it caused some water to squirt inside and outside their car, and also toward the drive-thru window.

The women said they heard the employee call them a name, followed by two gunshots. The group drove off and called police.

Responding officers found a bullet hole near one of the car's tail lights, but no one was hurt.

