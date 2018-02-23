46-year-old woman shot and killed on W. 112 Street in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed in Cleveland on Friday.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was shot on the 1400 block of West 112th Street around 6 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, the victim died at the hospital.

Investigators said the homicide unit was notified about this incident.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

