Perry Township man accused of killing his sister & niece

A Perry Township man is accused of killing his sister and his niece.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on 4500 block of Maple Street in Perry Township on Saturday morning.

When investigators made entry into the home deputies found all three people dead from gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

Chief Deputy Frank Leonbruno said it appears Ralph Moore Jr. lived at the home with his sister Vickie Thornill and her daughter Arianna Cope.

Leonbruno said it seems Thornhill and her daughter were moving out of the home on Feb. 24.

The Chief Deputy said Moore was distraught over them leaving him alone.

Investigators said he is accused of shooting and killing both of them.

Leonbruno said Moore called his sister and told her what he had done and killed himself.

At this time detectives said it appears to be a murder-suicide.

