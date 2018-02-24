'Steel Vengeance' will be tallest & fastest hybrid coaster, Cedar Point gives latest update

Thrill seekers are beyond excited for the "Steel Vengeance" ride to open at Cedar Point. (Source Cedar Point Facebook Page)

The theme park said crews have started to install the lift chain trough and the brakes.

The Facebook post has more than 5,000 likes and more than 940 shares.

Cedar Point said this is the first steel-on-wood hybrid roller coaster to stand over 200 feet tall.

The roller coaster is scheduled to debut in this year.

The theme park posted a simulation of the ride.

The reach reaches a speed of 74 miles-per-hour and the first drop is 200 feet. The ride lasts 150 seconds.

