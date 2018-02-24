Body found floating in pond in Ashtabula County, victim expected to be ID by Tuesday

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said a body was found floating in a pond in Lenox Township by Tompkins Road on Friday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

There is no word at this time how the body was found.

Investigators said the body has been taken to the coroner's office, authorities said they expect to identify the victim by Tuesday.

This a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

