Ohio University cancels classes for Monday due to potential flooding

OU students will not have class on Monday. (Source WOIO)

Ohio University has canceled classes on Monday due to potential flooding in the area.

According to the school's website all other University operations are anticipated to continue as normal.

The school said classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

OU has an alert website that gives the latest status updates.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

