Cavaliers vs. Spurs : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the San Antonio Spurs at Quicken Loans Arena at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The Cavs are 35-23 on the year.

The Spurs are 35-25 on the year.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James is averaging 26.5 points a game this year while shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

TV Channel: ABC

Radio: WTAM

The Cavs have won six games in the past 10 the team has played.

Cleveland is 20-8 at home this season and 25-13 in the conference.

This is the third game for the Cavs since the All-Star break.

San Antonio has won three of their last 10 games.

The Spurs are 13-19 on road.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging 22.7 points a game.

Pau Gasol averages 8.5 rebounds a game for the Spurs.

Kyle Anderson averages 1.4 steals a game for the Spurs.

The last time the Spurs played against the Cavs was on Jan. 23, the Spurs won the game 114-102.

