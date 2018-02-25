Police officer stands in one of the biggest potholes you will ever see

This would be a tough pothole to avoid. (Source Grand Blanc Township Police Department Facebook Page)

Dodging potholes this time of year is always challenge for drivers.

There was a bit of pothole problem on McWain Road in Geneese County, Mich.



The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said McWain Road was closed on Feb. 23.

Police said a culvert washed out.

Officer Clark who checks in at six-foot-five was knee-deep in the big pothole.

Thankfully for drivers in the area the Genesee County Road Commission has made temporary repairs.

