'Go Red for Women' campaign encourages women to get blood pressure taken

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States.

All month long, Cleveland 19 has been partnering with Marc's for the "Go Red for Women," national campaign to help encourage women to get screened for heart disease.



Jeff Bednarcik is a Pharmacist at the Marc's in South Euclid. He and other Pharmacists at other Marc's are always available to help you take your blood pressure.



What is the ideal blood pressure?



"120 over 80 is considered normal blood pressure," Bednarcik said.



Too many women don't take the time to get screened for heart disease because they are so busy taking care of everyone else.



What you may not know though, about heart disease in women, is that even if you are physically fit and thin - you can still be at risk. Emotional stress can cause a heart attack in women.



Often times, women have no symptoms before dying suddenly from coronary heart disease.



Getting your blood pressure checked now is a good first step towards taking care of your heart health.



"Blood pressure is a warning sign of heart disease. So, when someone comes in and their blood pressure is high, they are alerted to go see their doctor," said Bednarcik.



No appointment is necessary to get your blood pressure checked, and it's free at many pharmacies like Marc's.



Experts say not smoking is the number one thing you can do to prevent yourself from developing heart disease.

