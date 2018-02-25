Lakewood police: Woman dies after being shot by her boyfriend

The Lakewood Police Department said a woman is now dead after she was shot by her boyfriend on Friday.

Lakewood police say they received a 911 call early Friday morning from a person stating their 23-year-old son Amer A. Ahmad just shot his 21-year-old girlfriend Sarah J. Mahmood.

When officers responded to the 1400 block of Olivewood Avenue to investigate around 2:30 a.m., they were told that the shooting suspect ran into a neighboring backyard.

Officers then heard a gunshot and found the man suffering from a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

