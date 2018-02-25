Flooding causes road closure at Metroparks

Flooding has caused a road closure in a small area of the Cleveland Metroparks. (Source WOIO)

Flooding has caused a road closure in a small area of the Cleveland Metroparks.

The river is moving really fast.

Sara Goldenberg reports the The East Branch of the Rocky River is moving really fast. She said this is at Cedar Point and Valley Parkway in the North Olmsted area.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.