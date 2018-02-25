Nordonia HS student pays homage to African-American icons during Black History Month

Lately the teen has been thinking of those who made it possible for her to be where she is today. (Source WOIO)

One local high school junior is paying homage to African-American icons and leaders through art.

For Nordonia High School Senior Kynnidi Knight, art is more then just when the pen meets the paper.

"I draw most of what I feel and what I'm thinking," Kynnidi said.

Lately the teen has been thinking of those who made it possible for her to be where she is today.

One local high schooler is paying homage to African American Icons during Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/Gzi9IqZfCu — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) February 25, 2018

In honor of Black History month, the talented teenager has illustrated a drawing of an African-American Icon every single day for the month of February.

"I was thinking there's so many black icons that paved the way for black culture and I wanted to show that," Kynnidi said.

Sunday's portrait is non other than LeBron James.

"She's amazing. She's an amazing little girl, because I wouldn't be able to do half of the things that she does," Kynnidi's mother Crystal Knight said.

During every single day in February, 16-year-old Kynnidi Knight is illustrating a portrait of an African African who impacted Black Culture pic.twitter.com/pNLYYHD803 — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) February 25, 2018

It's pretty safe to say Crystal is Kynnidi's biggest fan.

"For her to expand and put it out there, it makes it feel like it's ok to be who you are," Crystal said.

The buck doesn't stop once the portraits are done, Kynnidi's also hoping that they can one day lead to a brighter future.

"I want to sell my art to people that can tell me what they want on canvas or paper so they can frame it in their house," Kynnidi said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.